Free Workshop: Privacy, Identity, and Online Security

Your personal information is a valuable commodity. It’s not only a key to your financial identity, but also to your online identity.

Knowing how to protect your information – and your identity – is a must in the 21st century. This program will address various types of identity theft; how to protect your personal information, and what to do if a thief strikes.

Presented by Certified Personal and Family Finance Educator Audrey Orr from the Maryland Extension.

This free workshop is an introduction to making smart choices to protect your personal information. Adults and teens are welcome. Please visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636 to register.

Saturday, April 8 | 10am

Chestertown Branch