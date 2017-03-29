CBMM hosts Homeschool Day April 12

Homeschool students and their chaperones are invited to St. Michaels, Md. and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for a Homeschool Day on Wednesday, April 12. The programs start at 10:30 a.m., with individual homeschool families and cooperative groups invited to participate.
In the morning, students will be divided into small groups to conduct a hands-on exploration of the water quality of the Miles River, including dissolved oxygen, salinity, and water clarity tests, and an oyster cage biodiversity survey.
Homeschool families can bring a bag lunch and picnic on campus, then explore CBMM’s exhibitions at their own pace as part of a Campus Challenge scavenger hunt.
CBMM’s 18-acre waterfront campus includes a floating fleet of historic boats, 12 exhibition buildings and numerous historic structures, including the 1879 Hooper Strait Lighthouse, all situated in a park-like setting along the Miles River and St. Michaels harbor.
The cost for Homeschool Day is $4 per registered participant. Accompanying younger siblings ages five and under are free. All participants must register in advance at bit.ly/CBMMHomeschoolDay.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.