CBMM hosts Homeschool Day April 12

Homeschool students and their chaperones are invited to St. Michaels, Md. and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for a Homeschool Day on Wednesday, April 12. The programs start at 10:30 a.m., with individual homeschool families and cooperative groups invited to participate.

In the morning, students will be divided into small groups to conduct a hands-on exploration of the water quality of the Miles River, including dissolved oxygen, salinity, and water clarity tests, and an oyster cage biodiversity survey.

Homeschool families can bring a bag lunch and picnic on campus, then explore CBMM’s exhibitions at their own pace as part of a Campus Challenge scavenger hunt.

CBMM’s 18-acre waterfront campus includes a floating fleet of historic boats, 12 exhibition buildings and numerous historic structures, including the 1879 Hooper Strait Lighthouse, all situated in a park-like setting along the Miles River and St. Michaels harbor.

The cost for Homeschool Day is $4 per registered participant. Accompanying younger siblings ages five and under are free. All participants must register in advance at bit.ly/CBMMHomeschoolDay.