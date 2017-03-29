Academy Art Museum Presents Lecture on Frederic Church’s Maine Landscapes

by

On Friday, March 31, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD, John Wilmerding, Christopher Binyon Sarofim Professor of American Art at Princeton University, will present a lecture on Frederic Church’s Maine Landscapes. Wilmerding will concentrate on the two areas Church painted in Maine: Mount Desert and Mount Katahdin. His presentation will touch on the major factors stimulating his visits: the example of Fitz Henry Lane, his mentor Tomas Cole’s trip to Maine, and Thoreau’s writings about Mt. Katahdin. The lecture will also examine three major phases seen in Church’s painting: art history, national history, and personal history. The cost for the lecture is $20 for Museum members and $24 for non-members. Pre-registration is suggested. For further information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.