Women’s League Scholarship Luncheon to feature Weekend at Great Oak Manor

by

The Women’s League of Washington College has announced a raffle for a luxury weekend at Great Oak Manor. The drawing will be held at the organization’s annual Scholarship Luncheon on Tuesday, March 14 at the college’s Hyson Lounge. Doors open at 11 a.m. Funds raised through this event are used to provide scholarships for a local female student at Washington College.

The prize package will include a two-night stay at Great Oak Manor, breakfast each day, boxed dinner to enjoy on the beautiful grounds the first night, a chauffeured drive to Barbara’s on the Bay for dinner the second evening, and more. Only 750 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25.

A second raffle will be held for a Chesapeake Dinner for four in an historic Chestertown home. The menu includes crab cakes, corn on the cob, key lime pie, and bourbon slushies. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25.

This year’s spring luncheon, a woodland fairy inspired “Fairyopolis,” will feature an ever-popular wine auction, a wide array of bucket and sale items, and a live auction led by popular radio personality Bill Blake.

Please contact Carol at 410-928-5566 to purchase raffle or luncheon tickets. Note that the reservation deadline for luncheon tickets is March 7.

Since its founding in 1951, the Women’s League of Washington College has contributed more than $350,000 to the College. Its mission is to “foster closer relationships between the college and the community and to sponsor scholarships and other projects to benefit the college.” The organization is open to all interested women; it is not necessary to be a graduate of the college to participate.

For further information on the Women’s League or the Scholarship luncheon, please visit www.FaceBook.com/WLofWC.