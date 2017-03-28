The 22nd Spring Career & Job Expo April 11

by

Save the Date for the 22nd Spring Career & Job Expo on April 11, 2017, 2 – 5 p.m., at Chesapeake College, HPAC.

It has been 22 years since we began coordinating the largest job match opportunity for job seekers and employers in the Upper Shore region! We are again celebrating the best prospect for facilitating this event for meeting one another with our upcoming, five-county 22nd Annual Spring Career & Job Expo! This free event represents the best place to meet the most employers in one single afternoon in our five-county area – employers who are interested in what you can do! Competition will be fierce again this year as more and more job seekers flood the employment market. You will need to articulate your skills, knowledge, talents, experience and abilities with your best effort for this local area network of employers who are all in recruitment and hiring mode!

This is your homework assignment: prepare yourself to meet with employers by practicing with one of our local American Job Center staff to update your resume, practice your introduction and research the businesses in our area. Dress for success and bring several copies of your resume with you. Keep an eye out for the list of employers who are coming so you can look them up and understand their product and the jobs for which they recruit – everyone has a website! Have you applied on-line recently for any jobs? The local American Job Center can help you! Do you have a short script ready to talk about your skills and experience? Practice! What about job applications? How about that handshake? Eye contact? You’re going to shine!

Practice makes perfect – come to the American Job Center and let us assist you. Follow us on facebook to get the most current job listings in our area.

Looking for work is a hard job…let us help! www.uswib.org

Sponsored by Chesapeake College, the Upper Shore WIOA & American Job Center Network, including Adult Ed, DORS, DWDAL & DSS Organizations