Recovery: Lindsey Newcomb on Talbot County’s Upcoming Conference on Opioid Epidemic

Did you know over the past three years that 272 Mid-Shore opioid overdoses were reported by Shore Regional Health-Memorial Hospital at Easton? That’s according to the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

That number has been on the mind of Lindsay Newcomb, the Parent Education Coordinator for Talbot County Department of Social Services as well as the challenge of educating kids and their parents that have not been impacted yet by the opioid epidemic in the region.

To help address the problem, she is helping to host a major free conference on the subject on April 8, “Opioid Use Across the Lifespan,” which will feature nationally-known guest speaker Tony Hoffman, Pro BMX Competitor and Recovering Addict. The day-long event will be held at the Talbot County Community Center, Easton, MD. Parents, teens, teachers, coaches, medical providers and anyone dealing with youth in our community are encouraged to attend. Some of the conference topics will include safe disposal of prescription drugs, drug abuse trends and prevention strategies, the use of NARCAN, available resources, and personal stories by local residents.

We sat down with Lindsey to talk more about the program and the importance of Tony Hoffman’s message to young people.

"Opioid Use Across the Lifespan," on April 8, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Talbot Community Center. The conference is sponsored by the Talbot County Department of Social Services and is free to the public. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by March 24, 2017. Call 410-770-5750 or email Lindsay.newcomb1@maryland.gov.