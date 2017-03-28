Mary John Miller Speaks at Washington College on April 5

by

Mary John Miller, a former Under Secretary for Domestic Finance for the U.S. Treasury, on April 5 will give a talk at Washington College on “Toward an Equitable and Ethical Financial System.” Sponsored by the George Washington Leadership Series and the Holstein Program in Ethics, the free, public event starts at 4 p.m. in Hynson Lounge, Hodson Hall. A reception will follow.

The U.S. Treasury’s Under Secretary for Domestic Finance from March 2012 to September 2014, Miller was responsible for Treasury debt management, fiscal operations, recovery from the financial crisis, and implementation of the Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation. From February 2010 to March 2012, she served as Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets, where she was responsible for conducting Treasury auctions and monitoring all financial markets for the Treasury Secretary.

On her retirement from the Treasury she received the Alexander Hamilton Award for Distinguished Service.

Before her public service, Miller spent 26 years in the investment management industry with the T. Rowe Price Group in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the director of the Fixed Income Division from 2004 through 2009, and she also served on the firm’s management committee, asset allocation committee, and as a trustee of the T. Rowe Price Foundation.

Miller, who lives in Baltimore, earned a B.A. from Cornell University and a Master of City and Regional Planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

