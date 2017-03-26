Kent School Announces Partnership with YMCA of Chesapeake

by

Kent School in Chestertown is pleased to announce a newly forged relationship with the YMCA of Chesapeake. The partnership with the Queen Anne’s branch of the YMCA will bring robust summer programs to the Kent School campus beginning in June. Camps will be available for children from ages two to fifteen. Kent School is located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown. Camp sessions will be held in Kent School classrooms, athletic facilities and playing fields at 6788 Wilkins Lane in Chestertown.

Camp offerings are varied and target a wide range of children’s interests. Little Learners, for children ages 2 to 3 ½ runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon two days per week. Little Learners offers young children their first taste of independence with fun, games, arts and crafts and engaging age-appropriate opportunities. All Little Learners must be potty trained prior to camp attendance. Little Steps camp session will enchant children ages 3 ½ to 5 years of age. With themes like Bug Talks and Critter Walks and Seuss on the Loose or Mad Scientist, preschool age children will be having fun while learning about the world around them. A series of Specialty Camps is being offered for children ages 5 to 12. Imagine your school aged-child developing art skills in Adventures in Cartooning or Ceramics. Specialty campers can also choose from Kids in the Kitchen, Water Palooza, Rockets and Racing and much more.

The Y has also designed a series of sports camps with the aspiring athlete in mind. Children from ages 5 to 15 can hone their skills in golf, soccer, lacrosse, cheerleading and more. This age group can also join sessions in Water Sports camps including sailing, kayaking or sculling. For the adventurous spirit, the YMCA is offering Adventure Camps for children ages 8 to 12. Adventure Campers will enjoy field trips to theme parks, ropes courses, water parks, beaches or white water rivers. Finally, for students who are interested in furthering their academic pursuits, YMCA Gunston is offering the Summer Honors Academy. Students will have the opportunity to take Honors Geometry, SAT Prep, Sustainability Engineering and other academic enrichment courses.

Tricia Cammerzell, Assistant Head of School for Advancement and contact for summer programs said, “This is a wonderful partnership between Kent School and the YMCA. We are happy to facilitate such great programming. The camp sessions are fun, educational and affordable. I believe we are helping to provide much needed options for parents and guardians in our area.” Cammerzell continued, “We are eager to see our campus alive and joyful with children present all summer.”

For more information on YMCA Camp Kent School visit and download a full camp guide www.kentschool.org/summer-programs or www.ymcachesapeake.org/camp/