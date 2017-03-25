Kent School Students Receive Awards and Recognition in Writing

by

Several Middle School students from Kent School have recently been recognized for excellence in writing. Seventh Grade students Tessa Schut, Jake Cerino and Cameron Lord earned first place, second place and third place, respectively for their Americanism Essays sponsored by the Elks Lodge. The essays were submitted in December and the winning essays in Division II for Seventh and Eighth Grade students in Chestertown were selected by a panel of judges. The Chestertown Elks Lodge 2474 provided certificates and awards to these students based on the essays they wrote on the theme “Why Is it Important to Vote.”

In the Americanism essays, Tessa wrote of the privilege of voting from the perspectives of everyday Americans in 1870 and 1920 when constitutional amendments were adopted which opened the door to voting for millions of Americans. She concluded her essay in the present and spoke of her future and the importance of her future votes. Jake wrote about our voting process and the opportunity to choose a good leader through the Primary Election and then the General Election. Cami extended her voting theme from politics to everyday life. She wrote “Voting has decided everything from the President of the United States to the topic of a group project. Without voting, nothing would be decided!”

Sixth Grade student Ella MacGlashan and Eighth Grade student Audrey Betley received prizes for their Character Counts! Essays. Ella’s essay detailed why several of the Character Counts! pillars impact her life growing up on a farm. She won second place among all sixth grade students in Kent County. Audrey Betley used a folk tale to describe the importance of trustworthiness. Her creative expression earned a first place among all eighth grade students in Kent County. Ella and Audrey will be recognized for the excellence in writing at an awards ceremony at Washington College on April 12.

Sixth Grade students participated in a writing project through the World Artists Experiences which was open to all Maryland students in Grades 3 through 12. Students submitted poems or prose on the topic of “Building a More Peaceful World Through Kindness and Compassion.” The work of three Kent School students, Isabelle Requena, Julia McClary and Kolby Brice were selected to be included in an anthology. Isabelle wrote a poem, entitled “Trade Kindness for Kindness” about giving up a beloved new toy but being rewarded with a kind act. Her poem concluded with “When you are kind, it is not hard to do, Sometimes kindness comes back to you.” Julia wrote a poem called “The Car” and the importance of helping someone in need when it would be easier to simply pass by. She wrote “My dad was driving home that day. Looking forward to dinner. But then he saw a car stuck in the mud. If you are able to help someone, you should”. Kolby wrote a poem about helping an elderly woman in the grocery store. She was grateful for his help and offered him money but Kolby wrote: “The smile on her face and her gratitude, Was all the thanks we needed.”

The students, their teacher, Michelle Cerino and Kent School’s Head of School are invited to a reception at the Austrian Embassy in Washington, DC in early May. Each student will be recognized and receive a copy of the published anthology.

Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School said “Our students’ academic achievements always make me proud, but this series of awards recognizing our students for their excellent writing skills from organizations outside of our School is an especially proud moment. These students put much thought into each one of their topics.” Mugele continued, “The writing process involves describing personal reflections which help others see a new perspective. Creative and persuasive writing each take confidence, creativity and a supportive learning community to foster uniqueness. I am grateful to our teachers who provide the tools for our students to be so successful.”

