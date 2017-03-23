The High and Wides at the Mainstay

by

The High and Wides bring their eclectic Americana roots music to The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland on Friday March 31, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org and reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

The High and Wides play music inspired by the days when the lines blurred between bluegrass, old-time, country, boogie, blues, rockabilly and western swing. It is upbeat and rocks out but still has that deep sense of its roots.

The band features three veterans of the long-time Eastern Shore bluegrass band Chester River Runoff: Marc Dykeman on guitar and vocals, Sam Guthridge on banjo/mandolin and vocals and Nate Grower on fiddle. The fourth member is jazz bass player Mike Buccino.

The High and Wides perform a wide assortment of material, from old-time brother duets to original material that defies convention. All of their music is informed by their years of playing bluegrass at clubs and festivals up and down the East Coast.

At The Mainstay, the band will be previewing material from their upcoming recording to be released later this year.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

