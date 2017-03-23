Calling All Runners for Adkins Arboretum Arbor Day Run

by

Last call for runners! Adkins Arboretum will hold its twelfth annual Arbor Day Run on Sat., April 8. Runners, walkers, families and nature enthusiasts are invited to enjoy an early-spring morning while hustling to support the Arboretum’s goat herd, used for targeted grazing of invasive plants.

Advance registration for the 5K and 10K runs, family-friendly one-mile Fun Run/Walk and 100-yard Healthy Kids’ Dash ends Sun., March 26.

Visit adkinsarboretum.org for registration and information.

Photos by Kellen McCluskey