Big Game Hunting Program on Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) has announced the Compatibility Determination for big game hunting of white-tailed deer, sika, and wild turkey on Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is available for public comment. The Service developed this compatibility determination to facilitate the evaluation of the proposed refuge use, including anticipated impacts of the activity and stipulations to ensure compatibility.

In addition to the formal comment period on the Compatibility Determination, the public is also invited to attend an open house on the refuge’s big game hunt program. The open house meeting will be an opportunity to learn more about big game public hunting opportunities on the refuge, ask questions, and provide comments on the hunt program in general or the Compatibility Determination specifically. The open house will be held on Wednesday April 5, 2017 from 6-9 pm at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, address 2145 Key Wallace Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613.

The compatibility determination is available for viewing at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, and on the refuge website at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/Blackwater/. Comments should be submitted in writing to the attention of Mr. Matt Whitbeck, Wildlife Biologist, at Chesapeake Marshlands NWRC, 2145 Key Wallace Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613; or matt_whitbeck@fws.gov. Comments will be accepted until April 14, 2017.

