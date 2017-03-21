Peabody Conservatory Children’s Opera at the Garfield

by

The Peabody Conservatory of Music’s opera department will be at the Garfield Center for the Arts at 10am on Tuesday, March 28th with a performance of Papageno! This special morning show is part of the Garfield Center’s Educational Outreach Program and is made possible by support from the Kent County Arts Council and the Hedgelawn Foundation. Papageno! is a 55–minute condensation of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute and is ideal for a younger audience.

The main plot thread of the original opera is maintained, but the whole thing is presented from Papageno’s point of view, with the other characters as adjuncts to his story. Those familiar with the opera will note that the roles of Papageno, Papagena, Monostatos, and the three Ladies are virtually complete; Tamino, Pamina, and the Queen of the Night sing about half their music; and Sarastro and all the priestly characters are omitted. The roles of The Queen of the Night and Papagena are doubled by two of the three Ladies.

The Educational Outreach Program at the Garfield Center offers bi-annual high quality multi-cultural performances as a field trip opportunity to the local public and private schools. Tickets are $5, with special rates available for school groups. Tickets for individuals can be purchased only at the door, while school groups should contact the Garfield Center ahead of time to make seating arrangements. Please call 410-810-2060 or contact thogans@garfieldcenter.org to reserve your seats. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.