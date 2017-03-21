Call for Artists: “At Work” Exhibition

by

RiverArt’s May exhibition “At Work” celebrates the work we do and have done in this community through art and stories. Artists are invited to submit art in any 2 or 3-dimensional media that depicts folks at work. Our goal is to show a wide diversity of work including working on farms, on the water, in factories and businesses, in the arts and in the service field. Though art depicting local work is preferred, art depicting work in any geographic area and in any media which is relevant to the theme will be considered.

“At Work” is a companion exhibit to the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, “The Way We Worked,” on display at Sumner Hall from March 31 through May 19. The exhibit will also include photographs and stories from Vita Foods, a pickling plant where many African Americans worked in the 1940’s through 1973.

“At Work” will be curated by Lani Seikaly, longstanding RiverArts curator and Leslie Raimond, director of the Kent County Arts Council, both of whom have been active oral historians of Kent County residents.

Opening Reception will be held on May 7 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in conjunction with Chestertown’s First Friday. The reception is free and open to the public.

For more information on the exhibit and to submit on line, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.