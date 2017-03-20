St. Anne’s Episcopal School Faculty Offers 4 Weeks of Summer Camp

by

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is pleased to announce a 2017 summer program with four themed weeks of day camp as well as specialized clinics that will be led by St. Anne’s faculty. Four weeks of Day Camp will operate from 8:30am to 3:30pm for children ages 5-13 during the weeks of June 12, June 19, June 26th, and July 10th at a rate of $250 per week. Additionally St. Anne’s will offer summer SAT and SSAT preparation (for middle school and high school students) as well as sports clinics for girls, and Irish Dance; scheduling, pricing and ages vary. Interested families may visit www.StAnnesDE.org/summer to learn more.

“We are thrilled to offer such enriching summer opportunities for the greater community,” said St. Anne’s Episcopal School Summer Camp Director Meghan Ferster, “Morning and afternoon sessions are led by our wonderful St. Anne’s faculty. Every week offers new adventures on St. Anne’s beautiful 125-acre campus. Our youngest campers will enjoy themed weeks and activities while older children have choices to fit their interests. There is truly something for everyone!”

At St. Anne’s Episcopal School, we seek to open the hearts and minds of each student — through academic excellence, spiritual development, and a small, family-oriented and diverse community. St. Anne’s is a co-ed independent day school for children in Preschool (age 3) through grade 8. Founded by visionary educators from St. Andrew’s School in 2002, our academic program prepares students for honors course work in the finest area high schools through its commitment to intellectual, spiritual, physical, social, and artistic growth and character development.