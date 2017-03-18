No Fooling! Project Clean Stream is April 1st

by

Every spring, from New York to Virginia, tens of thousands of volunteers come together to clean up local streams and neighborhoods as part of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay’s Project Clean Stream, one of the largest cleanup events in the Chesapeake Bay region.This year’s Project Clean Stream takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2017 (in case of schedule conflicts, groups may opt to participate on a different date). Once again local partner MidshoreRiverkeeper Conservancy (MRC) is seeking residents, organizations, and businesses to take action to clean up local streams, rivers, and community streets. MidshoreRiverkeeper Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration, protection, and celebration of the waterways that comprise the Choptank River, Eastern Bay, Miles River, and Wye River watersheds.

Through Project Clean Stream, individuals make a true impact on their local environment. For years, dedicated groups have adopted sites and removed thousands of pounds of trash and litter. In 2016, MRC organized 200 volunteers at 19 sites and collected 1,400 pounds of trash. The bay-wide project brought in approximately 3.3 million pounds of trash with more than 74,000 volunteers across 3,700 cleanup sites.

Previous MRC Project Clean Stream teams have included: The Country School, Talbot and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Talbot Mentors, Easton High School, Royal Bank of Canada, and many more.

Join the movement to restore and protect our local waterways! To captain a team, join a team, or recommend a pickup location, please contact Suzanne@midshoreriverkeeper.org or call 443-385-0511.