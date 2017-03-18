You are here: Home / Point of View / Letters to Editor / Letter to Editor: Say No to Trump Military Budget Increase

Letter to Editor: Say No to Trump Military Budget Increase

March 18, 2017
Given its $597.5 billion military budget, the United States already spends more for war and defense than the next 10 nations combined ($579.8 billion).

It’s idiotic for the president and Congress to propose a 10 percent increase for the Pentagon while also threatening to slash funds for schools, health services, education, research, breathable air, drinkable/fishable water, edible food, safe medicines, feeding and nutrition programs, affordable housing, non-injurious toys, music, museums, parks, public broadcasting, and highways and other necessary infrastructure, and all the while ignoring global warming and rising seas.

With little of worth left to defend, why spend more on the military?

Gren Whitman
Rock Hall

 

  1. Den Leventhal says:
    March 18, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    Tell that to Andy Harris.

