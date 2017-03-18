Chester River Health Foundation to Host Advance Directives/Elder Law Seminar

by

The University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation will host an informative seminar, “The Importance of Advance Directives, the MOLST Form and Their Relationship to Elder Law,” on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Chestertown Town Hall.

Photos: From left – Wayne D. Benjamin, M.D, Ann K. Goodman, Esq, and Madeline Steffens, BSN, RN, CHPN

Guest presenters will be Wayne D. Benjamin, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and a member of the medical staff at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown; Ann K. Goodman, Esq., a partner in the law firm of Parker Counts, whose practice focuses on estate and tax planning and estate administration with a special concentration in elder law, asset protection and planning for individuals with disabilities; and Madeline Steffens, RN, BSN, CHPN, palliative care nurse and Shore Regional Health’s Palliative Care Program Coordinator.

This informational seminar will explore the importance and implications of an Advance Directive, the Maryland MOLST (Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment) form, how they are different, what they mean “at the bedside,” and their legal utilization. In additional, Attorney Goodman has been asked to provide a list of the “Top Five” suggestions for actions to take now in order to prepare for the future. Ample agenda time has been scheduled for questions and answers.

To register for the seminar, please contact Debra Lauser at UM Chester River Health Foundation at (410) 810-5681 or by email at dlauser@umm.edu. This event is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited and therefore pre-registration is required. Light refreshments will be served.