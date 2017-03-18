Academy Art Museum Announces April Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

FABRICation

April 22–July 9, 2017

The exhibition FABRICation is making its way around the country, coming to the Academy Art Museum by way of Art Museum of West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV. Co-curated by Reni Gower, professor in the Painting and Printmaking Department at Virginia Commonwealth University and Kristy Deetz, professor in the Art Discipline at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, FABRICation features seven artists (Erin Castellan, Kristy Deetz, Virginia Derryberry, Reni Gower, Rachel Hayes, Susan Iverson and Natalie Smith) who incorporate a textile sensibility in their artwork through elements of fabric and fabrication. Funding for FABRICation was made possible in part by Virginia Commonwealth University, VCUarts, and the Painting and Printmaking Department (ESWA.org).

Parts and Labor: A Survey Exhibition of Print and Collage Works by Steven Ford

April 22–July 9, 2017

Steven Ford layers colors via simply carved linocut blocks and collagraph plates. The linocut blocks are often re-inked and reprinted with the paper shifted to create layering and cross hatched patterns. The collagraph plates print “real” textures from items such as popsicle sticks and lathe from old plaster walls. Ford works quickly, rolling ink onto the blocks and cranking them through an etching press. At times the thin, strong Asian papers are folded like an accordion bellows and printed, then flattened and printed some more. Steven Ford is represented by Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia.

Luminous Forms: Marble and Bronze Sculpture by Shelley Robzen

April 22–July 16, 2017

Shelley Robzen’s sculpture is amazing in its purity and its celebration of beauty and craftsmanship. She has a sophisticated sense of form, volume and line. Her sculptures are sensual and sensitive. They are pared down to an essential simplicity. Her sculpture is included in private collections in the United States, Italy, France, England, Canada, Norway, Hong Kong, Israel and Japan. Robzen is represented by Carla Massoni Gallery. The Academy Art Museum is presenting her marble and bronze sculpture in her first solo museum exhibition in the U.S.

Todd Forsgren: Birdwatcher and Ecologist

April 22–May 30, 2017

Todd R. Forsgren uses photography to examine themes of ecology, environmentalism, and perceptions of landscape while striving to strike a balance between art history and natural history. To do so, Forsgren uses a range of photographic approaches, from documentary strategies to experimental techniques. His work has been shown at numerous venues and has been featured in National Geographic, Nature, and TIME’s Lightbox, to name a few.

Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition

Continuing through April 2

This annual exhibition highlights the artistic talents of K-12 students from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition has been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and are the largest and most prestigious student art exhibition on the Eastern Shore.

The American Society of Marine Artists 17th National Exhibition

Continuing through April 2, 2017

The Academy Art Museum is proud to co-host the 17th National Exhibition of the American Society of Marine Artists (ASMA) with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Since the 1970s, ASMA has worked to prepare exhibitions on America’s maritime heritage with its professional artists and illustrators, and to further promote American marine art and history. The exhibition travels from Williamsburg, VA to Easton and St. Michaels, and continues in various other museums in the U.S. Curators Anke Van Wagenberg (AAM) and Pete Lesher (CBMM) have worked closely to mount the best selections in their respective museums.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Cocktails and Canvas

Thursday, April 20, 6–8 p.m.

Cost: $45 per person

Ready for a fun and creative evening? You don’t need an artistic bone in your body. You bring your energy and creativity and we provide everything else! Includes two cocktails and all painting materials.

LECTURES

The Farmers’ George: Washington, the King, and the Agricultural Landscape

Bruce Ragsdale, Fellow, Georgian Papers Programme

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 6p.m.

Cost: $20 Member, $24 Non-member. Pre-registration is suggested.

Inspired by the British literature of agricultural improvement, George Washington and King George III simultaneously undertook experimental agricultural projects that they hoped would serve as a model for the farmers of their respective nations. Drawing on documents in the Royal Collections and on Washington’s own surveys of his farms, this lecture will explore how these two national leaders embodied the ideals of agricultural innovation shared by wealthy landowners on both sides of the Atlantic.

NEW PROGRAM!

ART @ NOON From Rembrandt to Picasso

Anke Van Wagenberg, Senior Curator, Academy Art Museum

Dates: Tuesdays, April 4, 11 & 25, 12 noon–1 p.m.

Topics: Canaletto – April 4; Turner – April 11; and Picasso – April 25

Cost: Individual Lecture Tickets: $28/$33

Senior Curator Anke van Wagenberg has a PhD from the Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam and has published widely on Dutch and Flemish painting. You bring lunch, we provide the art! Join us for a mini-course in Art History based on works in the Permanent Collection of the Academy Art Museum. See Canaletto, Turner and Picasso from our Permanent Collection in the room. These original artworks are placed in context as you sit back, relax and eat your lunch while enjoying the textbook-free slide lecture.

ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS

RENWICK GALLERY

Voulkos: The Breakthrough Years

Wednesday, April 12

Cost: $55 Members, $66 Non-members

Voulkos: The Breakthrough Years, is the first exhibition to focus on the early career of Peter Voulkos, from 1953–1968. While trained as a traditional potter, Voulkos’ radical methods and ideas during this period opened up the possibilities for ceramics in ways that are still being felt today. The exhibition will feature approximately 35 examples from this crucial body of early work, most of which have not been exhibited on the East Coast for four decades. Also included will be two of the artist’s rarely seen works in oil on canvas, which help to demonstrate how Voulkos developed his ideas concurrently in painting, sculpture, and pottery.

HIRSHHORN MUSEUM AND SCULPTURE GARDENS

Infinity Mirrors—Yayoi Kusama Retropsective

Thursday, April 27

Cost: $55 Members, $66 Non-members

The Hirshhorn’s exhibition is the first to focus on this groundbreaking body of work and will present six of the rooms, the most ever shown together. From peep-show-like chambers to multimedia installations, each of these kaleidoscopic environments offers the chance to step into an illusion of infinite space. Kusama began using mirrors in 1965 when she produced Infinity Mirror Room— Phalli’s Field, transforming the intense repetition of her earlier two-dimensional works into a perceptual experience.

ADULT CLASSES

April Florals and Still Life in Pastel or Oil

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

4 weeks, April 5–26 Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $165 Members, $198 Non-members

April Transcending Grief through Making Art

Facilitators: Sheryl Southwick and Lauren Todd

Saturday April 1 Time: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $85 Members, $102 Non-members

Collage Workshop: Scrap Happy Day

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

One Day Workshop, April 6 Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost $75 Members, $90 Non-members

Plein Air Oil Painting for Beginning or Returning Painters

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

2 days, April 22 & 23 Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost $125 Members, $150 Non-members (For beginners with no materials a material fee of $40 is payable to the instructor at first class. For returning painters, please check web site for material list.

Oil Painting Workshop: Painting the Ocean

Instructor: Matthew Hillier

2 days: April 8 and 9 Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost $190 Members, $228 Non-members

Painting the Night Cityscape in Pastels

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

2 days: April 18 and 25 Tuesdays, 6–8:30 p.m.

Cost: $85 Members, $102 Non-members

Oil Painting Workshop: Fur to Feathers— Painting Animals in the Studio

Instructor: Julia Rogers

2 days: April 22 and 23 Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members

Beginning Painting Class for Adults

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

3 weeks, twice a week: April 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members

FAMILY PROGRAMS

eARTh Day Extravaganza

Saturday, April 22, 2017, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $5 per child (parents free)

eARTh Day Art Extravaganza! Save the planet and get creative! Before you throw out that old can, bottle cap, magazine etc…think about what you might do with it to keep it in use. Better yet, come to the eARTh Day Art Extravaganza is offered at the Academy Art Museum in conjunction with the MidShore Riverkeeper Conservancy (MRC) and was co-developed with Suzanne Sullivan, MRC’s education and volunteer coordinator.

DANCE

Adult Ballroom & Latin Dance

Amanda Showell (302)-377-3088. www.dancingontheshore.com.

LESSONS

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesh (410) 829-0335

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Erika Knepp (443) 254-0157

