Academy Art Museum Announces April Events

EXHIBITIONS
Exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star-Democrat.
FABRICation
April 22–July 9, 2017
The exhibition FABRICation is making its way around the country, coming to the Academy Art Museum by way of Art Museum of West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV. Co-curated by Reni Gower, professor in the Painting and Printmaking Department at Virginia Commonwealth University and Kristy Deetz, professor in the Art Discipline at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, FABRICation features seven artists (Erin Castellan, Kristy Deetz, Virginia Derryberry, Reni Gower, Rachel Hayes, Susan Iverson and Natalie Smith) who incorporate a textile sensibility in their artwork through elements of fabric and fabrication. Funding for FABRICation was made possible in part by Virginia Commonwealth University, VCUarts, and the Painting and Printmaking Department (ESWA.org).
Parts and Labor: A Survey Exhibition of Print and Collage Works by Steven Ford
April 22–July 9, 2017
Steven Ford layers colors via simply carved linocut blocks and collagraph plates. The linocut blocks are often re-inked and reprinted with the paper shifted to create layering and cross hatched patterns. The collagraph plates print “real” textures from items such as popsicle sticks and lathe from old plaster walls. Ford works quickly, rolling ink onto the blocks and cranking them through an etching press. At times the thin, strong Asian papers are folded like an accordion bellows and printed, then flattened and printed some more. Steven Ford is represented by Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia.
Luminous Forms: Marble and Bronze Sculpture by Shelley Robzen
April 22–July 16, 2017
Shelley Robzen’s sculpture is amazing in its purity and its celebration of beauty and craftsmanship. She has a sophisticated sense of form, volume and line. Her sculptures are sensual and sensitive. They are pared down to an essential simplicity. Her sculpture is included in private collections in the United States, Italy, France, England, Canada, Norway, Hong Kong, Israel and Japan. Robzen is represented by Carla Massoni Gallery. The Academy Art Museum is presenting her marble and bronze sculpture in her first solo museum exhibition in the U.S.
Todd Forsgren: Birdwatcher and Ecologist
April 22–May 30, 2017
Todd R. Forsgren uses photography to examine themes of ecology, environmentalism, and perceptions of landscape while striving to strike a balance between art history and natural history. To do so, Forsgren uses a range of photographic approaches, from documentary strategies to experimental techniques. His work has been shown at numerous venues and has been featured in National Geographic, Nature, and TIME’s Lightbox, to name a few.
Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition
Continuing through April 2
This annual exhibition highlights the artistic talents of K-12 students from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition has been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and are the largest and most prestigious student art exhibition on the Eastern Shore.
The American Society of Marine Artists 17th National Exhibition
Continuing through April 2, 2017
The Academy Art Museum is proud to co-host the 17th National Exhibition of the American Society of Marine Artists (ASMA) with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Since the 1970s, ASMA has worked to prepare exhibitions on America’s maritime heritage with its professional artists and illustrators, and to further promote American marine art and history. The exhibition travels from Williamsburg, VA to Easton and St. Michaels, and continues in various other museums in the U.S. Curators Anke Van Wagenberg (AAM) and Pete Lesher (CBMM) have worked closely to mount the best selections in their respective museums.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Cocktails and Canvas
Thursday, April 20, 6–8 p.m.
Cost: $45 per person
Ready for a fun and creative evening? You don’t need an artistic bone in your body. You bring your energy and creativity and we provide everything else! Includes two cocktails and all painting materials.
LECTURES
The Farmers’ George: Washington, the King, and the Agricultural Landscape
Bruce Ragsdale, Fellow, Georgian Papers Programme
Friday, April 28, 2017 at 6p.m.
Cost: $20 Member, $24 Non-member. Pre-registration is suggested.
Inspired by the British literature of agricultural improvement, George Washington and King George III simultaneously undertook experimental agricultural projects that they hoped would serve as a model for the farmers of their respective nations. Drawing on documents in the Royal Collections and on Washington’s own surveys of his farms, this lecture will explore how these two national leaders embodied the ideals of agricultural innovation shared by wealthy landowners on both sides of the Atlantic.
NEW PROGRAM!
ART @ NOON From Rembrandt to Picasso
Anke Van Wagenberg, Senior Curator, Academy Art Museum
Dates: Tuesdays, April 4, 11 & 25, 12 noon–1 p.m.
Topics: Canaletto – April 4; Turner – April 11; and Picasso – April 25
Cost: Individual Lecture Tickets: $28/$33
Senior Curator Anke van Wagenberg has a PhD from the Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam and has published widely on Dutch and Flemish painting. You bring lunch, we provide the art! Join us for a mini-course in Art History based on works in the Permanent Collection of the Academy Art Museum. See Canaletto, Turner and Picasso from our Permanent Collection in the room. These original artworks are placed in context as you sit back, relax and eat your lunch while enjoying the textbook-free slide lecture.
ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS
RENWICK GALLERY
Voulkos: The Breakthrough Years
Wednesday, April 12
Cost: $55 Members, $66 Non-members
Voulkos: The Breakthrough Years, is the first exhibition to focus on the early career of Peter Voulkos, from 1953–1968. While trained as a traditional potter, Voulkos’ radical methods and ideas during this period opened up the possibilities for ceramics in ways that are still being felt today. The exhibition will feature approximately 35 examples from this crucial body of early work, most of which have not been exhibited on the East Coast for four decades. Also included will be two of the artist’s rarely seen works in oil on canvas, which help to demonstrate how Voulkos developed his ideas concurrently in painting, sculpture, and pottery.
HIRSHHORN MUSEUM AND SCULPTURE GARDENS
Infinity Mirrors—Yayoi Kusama Retropsective
Thursday, April 27
Cost: $55 Members, $66 Non-members
The Hirshhorn’s exhibition is the first to focus on this groundbreaking body of work and will present six of the rooms, the most ever shown together. From peep-show-like chambers to multimedia installations, each of these kaleidoscopic environments offers the chance to step into an illusion of infinite space. Kusama began using mirrors in 1965 when she produced Infinity Mirror Room— Phalli’s Field, transforming the intense repetition of her earlier two-dimensional works into a perceptual experience.
ADULT CLASSES
April Florals and Still Life in Pastel or Oil
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
4 weeks, April 5–26 Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Cost: $165 Members, $198 Non-members
April Transcending Grief through Making Art
Facilitators: Sheryl Southwick and Lauren Todd
Saturday April 1 Time: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Cost: $85 Members, $102 Non-members
Collage Workshop: Scrap Happy Day
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
One Day Workshop, April 6 Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Cost $75 Members, $90 Non-members
Plein Air Oil Painting for Beginning or Returning Painters
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly
2 days, April 22 & 23 Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Cost $125 Members, $150 Non-members (For beginners with no materials a material fee of $40 is payable to the instructor at first class. For returning painters, please check web site for material list.
Oil Painting Workshop: Painting the Ocean
Instructor: Matthew Hillier
2 days: April 8 and 9 Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Cost $190 Members, $228 Non-members
Painting the Night Cityscape in Pastels
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
2 days: April 18 and 25 Tuesdays, 6–8:30 p.m.
Cost: $85 Members, $102 Non-members
Oil Painting Workshop: Fur to Feathers— Painting Animals in the Studio
Instructor: Julia Rogers
2 days: April 22 and 23 Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members
Beginning Painting Class for Adults
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
3 weeks, twice a week: April 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon
Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members
FAMILY PROGRAMS
eARTh Day Extravaganza
Saturday, April 22, 2017, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: $5 per child (parents free)
eARTh Day Art Extravaganza! Save the planet and get creative! Before you throw out that old can, bottle cap, magazine etc…think about what you might do with it to keep it in use. Better yet, come to the eARTh Day Art Extravaganza is offered at the Academy Art Museum in conjunction with the MidShore Riverkeeper Conservancy (MRC) and was co-developed with Suzanne Sullivan, MRC’s education and volunteer coordinator.
DANCE
Adult Ballroom & Latin Dance
Amanda Showell (302)-377-3088. www.dancingontheshore.com.
LESSONS
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesh (410) 829-0335
Voice Lessons
Instructor: Erika Knepp (443) 254-0157
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.