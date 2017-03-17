Hogwarts Professors Visit Flourish and Blotts

by

Prospective Hogwarts students are invited to meet some of their professors Sunday, March 26, from 2:30-4:00 PM at Flourish and Blotts (The Bookplate, 112 S. Cross St, Chestertown). Get a taste of classes like Divination, Defense Against the Dark Arts, and Transfiguration, and listen to excerpts from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Test your Harry Potter knowledge with trivia and help earn points for your House. (If you aren’t sure yet, the Sorting Hat will be available for consultations.) Hogwarts alumni are also encouraged to attend. Light wizard snacks will be available and magical attire is encouraged.

This event is sponsored by the Chestertown Harry Potter Festival. Admission is free, though donations are welcome, and will help us expand activities offered at our next festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 6-7, 2017. For more information, email info@chestertownhpfest.org.

Please note: This event, like our community festival, is created by fans for fans. Warner Bros. Entertainment and J.K. Rowling are not associated with or responsible for this event.