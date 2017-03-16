Spy Moment: Academy Art Museum Welcomes Mid-Shore Student Exhibition

by

The Academy Art Museum is hosting its annual Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition which highlights the artistic talents of students in grades Kindergarten through 12 from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition has been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and are the largest and most prestigious student art exhibition on the Eastern Shore.

The Spy took a few minutes the other day to talk to Constance Del Nero, AAM’s Director of Community Programs, to talk about the joy and challenges of hanging over 1,000 pieces of art for the student art show.

This video is approximately one minute in length. The Mid-Shore Art Exhibition will be on display through April 2. For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.