Mid Shore Community Mediation Center Welcomes New Board Members

In the continued effort to strengthen our community by bringing peace and resolution to situations with conflict, the Mid Shore Community Mediation Center recently welcomed four new Board Members – Steven Doehler; The Honorable Karen Murphy Jensen; Donald K. Reedy, Esq; and Kelly Simonsen. “We are grateful to add such diverse talents and look forward to the fresh perspective this group will bring to support our mission and strengthen our impact,” said Linda Webb, LSCW, Mid Shore Mediation’s Board President. The new members join Webb, The Honorable Broughton “Bo” Earnest, Deborah Halvis, Jan Hardin, Cynthia Jurrius, Rob Ketcham, Kisha Petticolas and Kason Washington.

The 13-member board is focused on strategic planning and possibly establishing an independent location to accommodate the growth of the organization. In 2016, the Mid Shore Mediation Center conducted over 600 mediation and group facilitation sessions in Talbot, Dorchester and Caroline Counties. “The goal is to facilitate conversations and collaboration, outside of the court system when possible. When people are able to make their own decisions in mediation, they are able to increase understanding between them, and reach solutions that work for them,” said Cynthia Jurrius, Executive Director of Mid Shore Mediation Center. Additionally, approximately 70% of the cases reach agreement.

The Youth and School-based Program is a partnership with the Dorchester County Public Schools, which has expanded to five schools and now annually serves over 500 students, parents and teachers. “Our mediators, staff and board are committed to working together as we create a unique framework for conflict resolution to benefit our entire community,” added Jurrius.

The Mid Shore Community Mediation Center is a non-profit resource for productive dialogue. The Center provides mediation and conflict resolution for a wide range of situations, including parenting plan mediations (child access), parent-teen, elder, workplace, landlord-tenant, neighborhoods, youth and school-related, re-entry from rehabilitation and incarceration, small claims, and public policy matters. To learn more, please visit midshoremediation.org.