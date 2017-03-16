KidSPOT Summer Camp Includes Little Kids And Clay Studio Sessions

by

RiverArts is once again offering its popular summer arts camp – 6 weeks of classes for campers ages 6-13, plus, new this year, 2 weeks of morning sessions for ages 4 – 6. Sessions begin June 19. Campers have the opportunity to explore different media and techniques, as well as visit local art galleries and artist studios. They will also participate in cooperative and art-based games and activities to build camaraderie and art knowledge.

Activities include 2 separate weeks of exploring sculpture and pottery at the RiverArts Clay Studio, printmaking, ancient Egyptian art – studying and creating masks and drawing pyramids, multi-cultural media mix-up, and artistic journeys, in which campers will learn and practice different artistic styles. Parents may choose between half-day and full-day sessions.

Mary Ann Herron, program coordinator and instructor, has been teaching at Radcliffe Creek School for 20 years- currently teaching art to students in grades K-8. Additional instructors teach various session throughout the summer. Instructors are talented art educators and local artists.

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org, and click on KidSPOT, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.