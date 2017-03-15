Chuck Redd and The Bucket Brothers at The Mainstay March 25

by

Vibraphonist Chuck Redd introduces The Bucket Brothers, two young jazz artists from North Carolina to The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland on Saturday March 25, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $17 in advance and $20 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org and reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

The Mainstay’s favorite jazz drummer and vibraphonist, Chuck Redd always has his radar out listening for young talented jazz musicians. Recently he said “I think you are going to be very impressed by these two young gentlemen. They live in Chapel Hill, NC. [My brother] Robert worked with them at a music camp in West Virginia and I encountered them for the first time at the North Carolina Jazz Festival in Wilmington, NC when we both got to play with them…. They made their Kennedy Center debut with us at Christmas. Casey is 13 and Logan is 16 and I think you’re going to be hearing a lot more from them.”

The Bucket Brothers, Logan and Casey Valleroy got their group name because they started playing music, banging on buckets in the sandbox. Logan has played violin since the age of 7, winning fiddle competitions, scholarships, and numerous accolades along the way. He is also a highly-accomplished swing and jazz guitarist, and enjoys playing the mandolin, electric bass, drums, and piano. Casey began playing piano when he was 5. He also plays drums, saxophone, and melodica.

Since 2012, they have captivated audiences with their sophisticated arrangements, seamless improvisation, and beyond-their-years mastery of jazz. Both brothers display a depth of musical understanding and an ability to listen to one another that is rare at such a young age. Derek Kratzer, who has shared the stage with David Grisman and Del McCoury, says, “Technical proficiency and performance can be learned, but listening to one another requires a different kind of understanding and awareness that can only come through experience.”

The hard-working Bucket Brothers stay busy performing standards and their original compositions at festivals, fundraisers, and community and private events in North Carolina and beyond. Appearances in 2016 included the LEAF Festival in Black Mountain, NC, the Ocra Folk Festival on Ocracoke Island, the Pocahontas County Opera House in Marlinton, WV, and a house concert in the Washington, DC area. The brothers capped 2016 with a Christmas Day appearance at DC’s Kennedy Center with Chuck and Robert Redd and other leading jazz performers at the annual All-Star Christmas Day Jazz Jam. In early 2017, the Bucket Brothers were featured on the Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, sharing the stage with Livingston Taylor and Rebecca Loebe.

In 2013, when they were just 13 and 10, the brothers were profiled in North Carolina’s acclaimed Our State magazine. They also have appeared twice (2014 and 2016) on WUNC public radio’s “The State of Things,” hosted by Frank Stasio. The brothers successfully funded a Kickstarter project to record their debut album (also titled “Our State”), which was released in May, 2016.

