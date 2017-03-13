Women’s League of WC has rescheduled Annual Scholarship Luncheon

by

Due to Impending Snow Women’s League reschedules Spring Scholarship Luncheon

The Women’s League of Washington College has rescheduled its annual Scholarship Luncheon to Monday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the college’s Hynson Lounge in Hodson Hall. Funds raised through this event are used to provide scholarships for a local female student at Washington College.

This decision was made to ensure the safety of members, guests and college staff.

Members who attend the rescheduled event should take note that shutter service beginning at 10:45 a.m. will be provided from the college’s North Common parking lot to Hodson Hall.

Space is still available. Call 410-928-5566 for ticket information.

This year’s spring luncheon, a woodland fairy inspired “Fairyopolis,” will feature an ever-popular wine auction, a wide array of bucket and silent auction items and a live auction led by popular radio personality Bill Blake.

Since its founding in 1951, the Women’s League of Washington College has contributed more than $350,000 to the College. Its mission is to “foster closer relationships between the college and the community and to sponsor scholarships and other projects to benefit the college.” The organization is open to all interested women; it is not necessary to be a graduate of the college to participate.

For further information please visit www.FaceBook.com/WLofWC.