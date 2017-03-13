7th Annual Empty Bowls to Benefit Kent County Food Pantry

by

RiverArts and the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre invite the public to attend their 7th Annual Empty Bowls on Monday, March 27 at the Garfield Center, 210 High Street in downtown Chestertown. This popular community event raises funds for the Kent County Food Pantry.

For the price of a $25 ticket, $10 for students with ID, guests will enjoy a meal of soup, bread, and dessert in a keepsake handmade pottery bowl. Clay Studio instructor Marilee Schumann worked with her students and members of the community to create the bowls, which are a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. No one should go to bed hungry. The Chestertown Ukulele Club will provide entertainment.

Reservations are required. There are two seatings, 5 pm and 6:30 pm. For tickets please call the Garfield Center box office at 410 810 2060, or go online at www.garfieldcenter.org and click on all events.

This event is sponsored by RiverArts, the Garfield Center for the Arts, Kent County Arts Council, Bookplate, MassoniArt, Mimi’s Closet, Peaceful World Enterprise, and Welcome Home.

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.