Support Adkins Arboretum’s Goat Herd at Twelfth Annual Arbor Day Run

by

Dust off your running shoes and start training! Runners, walkers, families and nature enthusiasts are invited to hustle for the herd at Adkins Arboretum’s twelfth annual Arbor Day Run on Sat., April 8. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s goat herd, used for targeted grazing of invasive plants.

Featuring a 5K race, a NEW 10K race, a free One-Mile Fun Run/Walk and a free Healthy Kids 100-yard dash, the Arbor Day Run is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy an early-spring morning in nature. Participants will pass the Arboretum’s goat herd on the cross-country course plotted along a network of scenic, easily navigable trails.

Check-in and day-of registration begin at 8 a.m. The Healthy Kids Dash begins at 8:50 a.m., followed by the 10K Run at 9 a.m., the 5K Run at 9:05 a.m. and the One-Mile Fun Run/Walk at 9:10 a.m.

Awards will be presented to the overall male/female master winners and to the top three male/female winners in categories 10 and under through 70 and older in 10-year age groups. Bluepoint Race Management will provide chip timing for the 5K and 10K races. Post-race festivities include an awards ceremony with one-of-a-kind tree ring medals, a goat puppet raffle and refreshments, including goats’ milk cheese and crackers.

Registration is underway, with a discount and a goat-themed Arbor Day Run T-shirt for those who register for the 5K and 10K by March 26. Fun Run and Healthy Kids Dash participants may order T-shirts for $10 each. For fee information or to register, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410.634.2847, ext. 0

The Arbor Day Run is generously sponsored by Eco-Goats, a subsidiary of Sustainable Resource Management, Inc. Arbor Day Run T-shirts are funded by an award from Choptank Electric Trust, Inc.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.