Save the Date: Rep. Andy Harris to Host Town Hall Meeting at Wye Mills March 31

March 12, 2017
After reaching his constituents through last month’s “tele-town” hall meetings, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Maryland) will now be hosting in person a brick-and-mortar town hall on the Mid-Shore on Friday, March 31 to discuss Congress’ new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

In the congressman’s most recent “Happenings” email, Dr. Harris has indicated his preliminary support of the AHCA. A copy of the current bill can be found here.

Date: March 31, 2017
Time: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
Todd Performing Arts Center
Chesapeake College,
1000 College Circle, Wye Mills, MD, 21679

