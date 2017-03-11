Unitarians Explore the Role of Song in Promoting Peace

by

On Sunday, March 12, at 10 a.m., Dr. Jim Curtis will give a sermon entitled “Does Your Life Flow On in Endless Song?” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Singing is a wonderful way to create wholeness in our lives and in our spiritual community. We can also create wholeness by understanding the way Unitarian Universalism grew out of the movement known as the Second Great Awakening. The effects of that movement continue in the way our great popular singers bring us together, and in the way singing and chanting promote peace.

Jim Curtis has a Ph.D. from Columbia University and taught at the University of Missouri-Columbia for 31 years. He is now an art educator. He and his wife Donna live in the Kendal Retirement Community in Kennett Square, PA.

Special music for this service will be performed by vocalist Karen Somerville.

Childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.