Mary Ball Washington and the Challenges of Writing Women’s History

Mary Ball Washington, the Mother of our Founding Father, has received considerable historical attention, but little of it is accurate and much of it is gratuitously hostile. Most of her letters have disappeared, and she left no diary or commonplace book. The stories that have made their way into print about her tell us more about their authors than Mrs. Washington.

In this talk, Martha Saxton, the C.V. Starr Center for the American Experience’s 2017 Patrick Henry Fellow, will share new research about Mrs. Washinton’s life and discuss various difficulties inherent in writing about women in this period of history.

This program is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kent County and Kent County Public Library. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Saturday, March 25 | 11am

Chestertown Branch