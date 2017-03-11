CHT’s Green Room Gang Theatre Camp Opens Registration

by

Registration for Church Hill Theatre’s 19th consecutive year of the Green Room Gang youth theatre program opens on March 15th! The GRG Program has provided opportunities for young people of the Eastern Shore to experience true live theatre, from auditions to curtain call, for nearly two decades. CHT offers a standing ovation to our entire community for supporting arts education for our children throughout the years. Bravo!

Begun in 1999, this exciting summer program of theatre games and training culminates in two fully staged musicals adapted for young performers. The Green Room Gang Senior Program, for young people entering grades 6 through 12, begins on Monday, June 19th, 2017 and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students will take a magical journey through the world of a play by means of dance, music, improvisation, theatre games, acting, staging and artistic interpretation to conceive a role from start to finish. Shannon Whitaker, who has served as GRG Intern for three years, will be instructing the Senior camp. Full tuition for the five-week GRG Sr. program is $550.00, with a 10% discount for CHT Members.

Green Room Gang Junior participants, youths entering grades 1 through 5, will do theatre games, learn basic acting skills, and explore singing and dancing while they create a musical especially written for young performers. GRG Jr. begins on Monday, June 26, 2017, and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. Becca Van Aken returns for her 12th year as GRG Junior instructor. Full tuition for the four-week GRG Jr. program is $330.00, with a 10% discount for CHT Members. Scholarships are available for both Sr. and Jr. camps. Previous GRG Intern Iz Clemens and Washington College senior Erin Coffman will be assisting both instructors as 2017 Interns.

Final performances for GRG are Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Church Hill Theatre business office at 410-556-6003, or email us at office@churchhilltheatre.org. The enrollment period runs from March 15th through May 31st; be sure to fill out your child’s application with haste – GRG is first come, first served and fills up quickly! See you in the theatre!