10th Anniversary Poetry Festival

10th Annual Poetry Festival
Come join in an evening of shared poems to celebrate National Poetry Month. Read a favorite poem, share one that you’ve written, or just show up to listen and enjoy. The Bookplate and the Kent County Arts Council are co-hosting the 10th Annual Poetry Festival at The Bookplate (112 S. Cross Street, Chestertown) on Friday, March 24 from 4 to 7 pm. Email bookplate@verizon.net or call 410-778-4167 to reserve a time slot to read, or just drop in to read or listen. Snacks will be provided.
