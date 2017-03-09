Zoe & Cloyd at The Mainstay Saturday March 18

by

Zoe & Cloyd, a new Appalachian duo return to The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland on Saturday March 18, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org and reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

Zoe & Cloyd spring from deep roots in American music. Founding members of the acclaimed Americana trio, Red June, who were great favorites at The Mainstay, and long-time veterans of the Asheville, NC music scene, Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller have toured as duo since the birth of their daughter in early 2015. They are set to release their second full-length album, Eyes Brand New, in spring of 2017. The new recording highlights their emotive songwriting, signature harmonies, and virtuoso playing on fiddle and guitar.

They have a broad collective musical spirit and seamlessly combine original folk, country, old-time and bluegrass with sincerity and zeal. Zoe & Cloyd’s debut recording, Equinox (2015), met with high acclaim and the pair have continued to gain momentum with a 1st place win at the prestigious FreshGrass Festival Duo Contest along with performances at MerleFest, Music City Roots and more.

John Cloyd Miller’s foundation in traditional bluegrass and old-time music coupled with his modern sensibility combine to make him a natural musician and performer. A twelfth-generation North Carolina native and the grandson of pioneering bluegrass fiddler and NC Folk Heritage Award winner Jim Shumate, his Appalachian roots run deep. John is well known for his haunting mountain voice as well as his instrumental prowess and award-winning songwriting. He is a 1st place winner of the very prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Contest and a recipient of an Artist Fellowship for songwriting from the North Carolina Arts Council.

Natalya Zoe Weinstein also comes from a musical family: her father is master jazz pianist and her grandfather, originally from Russia, was a professional klezmer musician. She is an accomplished fiddler in a variety of styles as well as an inspired singer and songwriter. While trained classically in her home state of Massachusetts, she has spent many years fine-tuning her bluegrass and old-time fiddling with some of the country’s top traditional musicians. Now a mentor to many young players, Natalya is a sought after instructor and is in high demand as a teacher and session musician.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

