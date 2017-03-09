Retreat House Hosts Lenten Lunch Series

by

The Retreat House at Hillsboro will host “Four Paths of Reconciliation,” a four-part discussion series reflecting on God’s invitation to reconciliation and a shared meal in the style of the early Christian Eucharistic celebrations. Reverend Rachel Field and Francie Thayer, spiritual director for the Retreat House, will lead the series. The luncheons will be held on Saturday, March 16, 23, 30 and April 6 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

“This is a very different and meaningful way to share the spirit of Lent,” explained Thayer, “we are so pleased to be hosting this special gathering and excited to have more people in the community experience the peaceful and friendly atmosphere of The Retreat House.”

The conversations will be about the Eastern Shore’s history of slavery, indigenous traditions and how to move our faith into lived expression.Lunch will be provided. A suggested donation of $20 for each lunch or $60 for the entire series would be gratefully accepted. Registration is available online at https://lentenlunch.eventbrite.com or contact The Retreat House directly.

Located on the grounds of St. Paul’s Church at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, Maryland, the Retreat House is open for group retreats and meetings, individual hermitages, meditation and any who seek a spiritual connection. A traditional Chartres-style walking labyrinth is always open for walking and prayer. The Retreat House at Hillsboro is a ministry of the Diocese of Easton, MD. For more information contact Francie Thayer, Director, at (410) 364-7042, francie@retreathousehillsboro.org, facebook.com/RetreatHouseAtHillsboro