Good Stuff: Yoga Helps YMCA in QAC

Every Body Yoga will be offering a weekend of donation-based yoga classes March 17 – 19 at its Centreville Studio, 205 E. Water Street. All donations go to the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA’s summer camp fund. Participants are asked to give whatever amount they feel is right.

Summer has many iconic associations: long, sticky days; catching fireflies at dusk; sunburns sitting poolside. Time at a summer camp ranks as one of the most memorable events of the three or so month hiatus from school. Camp provides a safe space for kids to experiment—to try out new things that are not in their comfort zone, under the supervision of a caring mentor—they make new friends, camp aids in helping them build social skills through teamwork based activities, it helps prepare them to lead brighter more focused lives as they grow.

This experience isn’t guaranteed to all kids. Many families are financially unable to send their children to camp. The Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA is stepping in to make sure kids who want to go to camp have that opportunity. In 2016, one out of four kids who attended their camps required financial assistance.

Located at The Gunston School, the Queen Anne’s County YMCA’s summer camp offers a wide array of activities from field and water sports to arts, academics, environmental and cultural experiences. The YMCA, as a whole, has a philosophy that they don’t turn anyone away. With this idea in mind, Every Body Yoga, has decided to try and help raise some funds for this important program.

The weekend kicks off with Foundations of Yoga, on Friday, March 17 at 6:30 PM. Saturday offers three classes Chakra Opening at 9:00 AM, Yoga Flow at 10:30 and Chair Yoga at 1 PM. Rise-n-Shine yoga class will take place at 9:00 AM on Sunday morning. Each class will be an hour long and will be taught by one of Every Body Yoga’s Teacher Trainees.

Every Body Yoga offers group and private instruction, stress management and wellness workshops as well as a Yoga Teacher Training Program(RYT). It is the only Registered Yoga School on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Instruction is provided by Yoga Teacher Trainer, Phyllis Johnston M.Ed, E-RYT. Ms. Johnston has 30 years of yoga experience and Every Body Yoga has been serving the mid-shore since January 2000. More information available at www.everybodyyoga.biz or contact Phyllis Johnston at info@everybodyyoga.biz or 410-310-6803.