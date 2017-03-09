Free Seminar on Healthy Eating and Weight Reduction

by

Healthy Eating and Weight Reduction is the topic of an “Ask the Expert” presentation set for Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. in the Conference Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Offered in celebration of March as National Nutrition Month, the presentation will be given by Mary King, RD, LD, CDE, director of Nutrition Services at the hospital.

“With our Shore Regional Health Mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together, we are happy to help residents of our community learn more about how to maintain good health and reduce or control their weight,” says King. “Knowledge is power — people of all ages can really benefit by improving their understanding of the impact of dietary habits and lifestyle, and what changes they can make to improve their health.”

Topics covered in the March 22 presentation will include: health risks caused by excess weight and obesity; the role of sugar in health issues; the difference between good fat and bad fat; understanding the new food labels; and how physical activity benefits health.

The presentation is offered free of charge; however, persons interested in attending are encouraged to call Mary King, 410-778-3300, ext. 2295 or email her, mary.king2@umm.edu.

