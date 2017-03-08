RiverArts’ Birthday Party March 18 – Not to be Missed

by

Who doesn’t love a Birthday Party? If you are interested in having fun and supporting a worthwhile organization, then come to “Arts Alive!” on Saturday, March 18, 6:00-10:00pm at the Rock Hall Fire House. RiverArts is celebrating five years of accomplishments including wide ranging exhibits, a thriving gift shop, art and craft classes for the rank beginner through advanced students, RiverFest, Paint the Town, Creative Lives series, bus trips, expanding children’s programs at KidSPOT, and a very busy Clay Studio relocated to downtown Chestertown.

Come in out of the cold and be greeted with a sparkling welcome drink and the opportunity to have your picture taken. Enter the Chesapeake Room where the birthday party is in full swing! Enjoy an open bar and creative hors d’oeuvres and dinner by Magnolia Caterers. In keeping with the birthday theme, several RiverArts committees will be providing desserts that will be judged for the most artistic, colorful, imaginative, humorous and delicious.

There will be lots to entertain you! Just for fun have Jim Rehak do a complimentary caricature of you. A face painter, Amber will appeal to the child inside all of us. “Pres Harding and the Illuminators,” will provide music while you bid on a multitude of a silent auction items, including cruises/parties on the Bay and a Get-Away to Rehoboth Beach. Every party should have presents. Lovely hand-made cloth bags with items worth anywhere from $25 and up; guests pay $20 and select the bag of their choice.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $100 per seat. They may be bought individually or you may reserve a table for eight. Visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on annual events for more details, to purchase tickets, view the auction items. You may also call 410-778-6300 or stop by RiverArts at 315 High Street (in the breezeway). Open Tuesday-Friday, 11-4, Saturday, 10-4, or Sunday, 11-3.

Who doesn’t love a birthday party! Join the fun.