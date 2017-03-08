New Series: The One Thing

by

The Spy decided to take advantage of a warm day by visiting some of Chestertown’s shops and asking “What’s the one thing people should know about your business today.”

Our first stop in this new series was Music Life on High Street where we ran into Bill Drazga who was in the middle of stringing a violin.

So, what’s the one thing people should know, Bill?

Short pause. Lightbulb and widening smile.

“The one thing would be that we are about to head into our Spring semester at Music Life at the Eastern Shore School of Music and we invite any, all ages, with an interest in any instrument to come in and find out more about our classes and even take an evaluation lesson to determine the right instructor for them.”

Sounds good to us.

Check out musiclifedelmarva.com or call 410-778-7010 to find out more.