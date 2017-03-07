Compass Regional Hospice Offers Adult Grief Support Group in Caroline County

by

Compass Regional Hospice is offering a grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 S 5th Avenue in Denton. The group will meet every Tuesday through May 23. Participants are asked to commit to attending all or most of the 10 sessions in order to benefit the most from the group.

The grief support group will be co‐facilitated by Ann OConnor, LCSW‐C, and Wayne Larrimore, MEd, bereavement counselors for Compass Regional Hospice.

In a culture that often avoids talking about loss, many end up feeling alone, which makes navigating through their grief journey difficult. Participation in our adult grief support group offers companionship and understanding from others who “get it,” and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings.

“Our grief groups are a combination of education and support,” says OConnor. “In this confidential and intimate setting participant’s will have a chance to share their stories openly and guilt-free, while learning ways to cope with their changed lives.”

For more information about the adult grief support group, call Compass Regional Hospice, 443‐262‐4100, or email Ann OConnor, aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org or Wayne Larrimore, wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org. To learn more about other grief support programs available through the Compass Regional Hospice Hope & Healing Center, visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/hopeandhealing.