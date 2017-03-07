Chesapeake Bank and Trust Hires New Lender

by

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company has announced its newest Lender, Justin Varga to the bank.

“Given our success in helping clients and growing market share, we’re glad to add a great local guy like Justin to our team,” said Glenn L. Wilson, President & CEO.

Justin Varga brings nine years of professional financial experience from J.P. Morgan Chase Private Bank to us. Beginning as an account officer, Justin progressed assuming roles as Portfolio Manager, before becoming a Senior Account Officer in 2013.

A graduate of University of Delaware, with a B.S. in Finance, Varga is a Kent County resident residing in Galena, MD. With a true passion for helping the community, Varga’s experience with relationship management and financial strategy, will further complement Chesapeake Bank and Trust’s exceptional lending department.

“Justin’s relationship banking experience will help us assist those in our community who have borrowing needs, particularly those in northern Kent County and Southern Cecil County'” said Rob Thompson, Senior Lender at the Bank.

Founded in 1986, Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company, Chestertown’s Truly Local Banking Experience, has roots in Kent County dating back more than 100 years. Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is a well-known pillar in the community, helping residents and businesses with their banking and investments needs. For more information please visit www.chesapeaketrust.com or call (410) 778-1600.