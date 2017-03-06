Eastern Shore Political Action Committee Set for First Meeting March 11

by

The Eastern Shore Political Action Committee (PAC) for Social and Economic Justice, will hold a family-friendly launch party on Saturday, March 11, from 5-7 pm at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center located at 114 South Washington Street in Easton. Jennifer Bevan-Dangle, Executive Director of Common Cause Maryland, will give a brief talk answering questions such as “What is a PAC?” and “How do electoral politics work?” over appetizers and drinks, and all are invited to discuss the PAC’s values and next steps.

The newly formed Eastern Shore PAC exists to recruit, support and elect candidates for public office who will fight for healthy and prosperous communities and ensure fair and equitable treatment for all. The 2018 elections will be here soon, so now is the time to organize and get ready to elect some amazing people! BYOB and snacks to share are appreciated. Children’s activities will be provided.

Please RSVP and send any questions to Michele Drostin at EasternShorePAC@gmail.com