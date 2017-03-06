Colin Lynch, Organist, to Present a Concert at Emmanuel Church

by

Colin Lynch will present a concert at Emmanuel Church on Friday, March 17th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 each at the door ($5 for students).

Mr. Lynch serves as Organist at Boston’s prestigious Trinity Church, Copley Square. In addition, he is an active performer of concerts at prominent venues throughout the U.S., Canada, S. America, and Europe. He has won numerous prizes at organ competitions, including first prize at the Fort Wayne National Organ Competition. He is a graduate of Oberlin Conservatory, and has a Master’s Degree from Yale’s Institute of Sacred Music.

For more information, contact Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chestertown, 101 N. Cross St. at 410-778-3477.