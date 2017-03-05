by

The theme for 12th Annual Dr. Maria Boria/Women Helping Women concert is SHINE A LIGHT. The all-star performers who have joyfully entertained the community for the last eleven years invite the public to join in this year’s celebration on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 pm at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre in Chestertown, MD. Tickets cost $25 each.

The event was originally created to assist in funding a free medical clinic for migrant workers in Marydel established by Chestertown’s own Dr. Maria Boria. This year, in addition to our fundraising efforts for the clinic, Dr. Boria wanted to reach out to our local community and SHINE A LIGHT on a serious public health issue – the Opioid and Heroin Epidemic – that is devastating our families on the Eastern Shore.

Beth Anne Langrell has been an integral part of the Women Helping Women concerts as a performer. She currently serves as the Executive Director, Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center at For All Seasons, Inc. Since 1986, For All Seasons has provided mental health treatment and crisis services to men, women, children and families in the five counties of the Mid-Shore. Beth Anne brought to Dr. Boria’s attention For All Seasons new partnership with Dr. Eric Ciganek and Corsica River Substance Use Disorder Services that provides mental health, substance use disorder and Medication Assisted Treatment in their Chestertown offices. Funds raised from the sale of tickets to the Women Helping Women concert will benefit the migrant workers served by Dr. Boria at the Marydel free clinic and help For All Seasons, Inc. provide services to our community – regardless of one’s ability to pay.

The show is produced by Sue Matthews with musical direction by Joe Holt and is hosted by Jen Friedman. Performers are Sydney & Madeleine Berna (Dr. Boria’s granddaughters), Nevin Dawson, Barbara Ferris, Jen Friedman, Meredith Davies Hadaway, Rebekah Hardy Hock, Joe Holt, Beth Anne Langrell, Jodie Littleton, Sue Matthews, Beth McDonald, Melissa McGlynn, Tom McHugh, Bob & Pam Ortiz, Barbara Parker, Caitlin Patton, Mary Phelps, John Schratwieser, Nina Sharp, and Mary Simmons.

As this event always sells out, you are encouraged to purchase tickets now by going online at www.garfieldcenter.org/whw or by calling the Garfield Center at 410-810- 2060.

The concert and donations are the sole source of funding for the Marydel clinic. If you are unable to join us for the show, please consider making a donation by check to Women Helping Women, 203 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. 100% of private donations are used for the Marydel Clinic.