The Kent County Extension Office and the Kent County Public Library are pleased to announce the start of the 18th annual Horticulture Lecture Series. The series is meant for anyone who like to garden, both amateurs and professionals alike. The talks will focus on a wide array of gardening related topics. The purpose of the talks is to show the audience how to create beauty in your landscape while keeping the health of the environment and the Chesapeake Bay in mind. The programs will be held at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. All sessions run from 10 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu

The schedule is as follows:

March 10: Plant Propagation: How to Multiply your Favorite Plants, Vic Priapi, Owner of Priapi Gardens

March 17: Beautify your Landscape and your Food with Aronia (Purple Chokeberry), Roy Mears, Owner of Chester River Aronia

March 24: Lawn Alternatives, Wanda MacLachlan, UMD Extension, Bay-Wise and Master Naturalist Coordinator

March 31: Caterpillars in the Landscape, Elizabeth Hill, UMD Extension, Entomologist

