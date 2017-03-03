Photojournalist Neal Jackson and the News

by

The March Learn at Lunch sponsored by the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning will host Neal Jackson, former VP and General Counsel for NPR, photojournalist and activist supporting international journalist safety. Jackson’s varied career also includes serving as a newspaper reporter and editor, a partnership in a D.C. law firm, and Chairman of the Board for VII Photos.

The luncheon and presentation will be held on Wednesday, March 22 in the Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall on the College campus. Neal Jackson’s presentation titled “Seeing News and Current History” will explore the many challenges news photographers encounter as they go about the business of their craft. Behind the images which bring the events of the world into focus for all of us, often in shocking reality, are the stories of the committed men and women who sacrifice so much in pursuit of the news. The talk will illustrate, with graphic images, how photojournalists everywhere and everyday risk their lives so that the public can understand and put in perspective the events of our world.

The buffet luncheon and lecture begin at noon in the Hynson Lounge in Hodson Hall on the Washington College campus. Community members are invited to attend. Reservations with payment are required by Thursday, March 16. The cost is $20 for WC-ALL members and $25 for non-members. Send check made payable to WC-ALL to: WC-ALL, 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown MD 21620. Please include name, phone number and email. For more information, contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.