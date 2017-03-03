New Career and Technology Scholarships Available

by

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation has announced new scholarship opportunities for the 2017/18 Academic Year. Thanks to generous donors, Career and Technology Scholarships are now available to students in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. Area students planning for career and technology fields are invited to apply. Applications must be completed online at www.mscf.org and the submission deadline is March 31, 2017. For additional information contact the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, The Bullitt House, 102 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland 21601, (410) 820-8175.