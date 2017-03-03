New Career and Technology Scholarships Available

midshore scholarship featured image
Mr. Haines Holt and some of the 2016 Roberta B. Holt and Roberta B. Holt Trades Scholarship Recipients (Joniya Copper, Madison Bee, Hunter Joseph, Priya Patel, JamieHetrick).

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation has announced new scholarship opportunities for the 2017/18 Academic Year.  Thanks to generous donors, Career and Technology Scholarships are now available to students in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties.  Area students planning for career and technology fields are invited to apply.  Applications must be completed online at www.mscf.org and the submission deadline is March 31, 2017.  For additional information contact the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, The Bullitt House, 102 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland 21601, (410) 820-8175.

