Garfield Summer Camps Accepting Intern Applications

The Garfield Center for the Arts is now accepting applications for a limited number of summer intern positions during the Playmakers Summer Theatre Camp and MUSICAMP. Playmakers runs 4 weeks from July 17th- August 13th and MUSICAMP runs July 10th – 14th at the Garfield Center. Applicants should be over the age of 17, with backgrounds in theatre and early childhood education preferred. Please visit www.garfieldcenter.org/employment to apply online or pick up an application in the Garfield Center Box Office.

The theatre is also considering applications for volunteer positions during the camp, those aged 16 and older are encouraged to apply. For questions about the positions available, or about Playmakers Summer Theatre Camp, please contact camp director Tess Hogans, at thogans@garfieldcenter.org. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.