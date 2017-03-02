Saint Martin’s Ministries 20th Annual Author’s Luncheon

by

Local author Johnny A. O’Brien and his book, Semisweet: An Orphan’s Journey Through the School the Hershey’s Built will be one of the two featured authors at Saint Martin’s Ministries 20th Annual Book and Author Luncheon. The event, begun in 1998, has featured 65 authors of children’s books, cookbooks, and contemporary politics and current events. Also speaking at this year’s event will be Claudia Kalb whose most recent book is Andy Warhol was a Hoarder: Inside the Minds of History’s Great Personalities.

Photos: Mary Helen Friel and Diane Pappas, committee members for the Saint Martin’s Ministries Author’s Luncheon (left), Ben TIlghman, emcee for Saint Martin’s Ministries 20th Anniversary Authors’ Luncheon and Mark Freestate, Chair of Saint Martin’s Ministries Board of Directors (right).

Prospect Bay Country Club is the site for this year’s event. A silent auction and talks by the two authors offering insight into the creative process are the luncheon’s agenda. The authors are available to sign their works and will answer questions from the audience about the inspiration for their works.

This year’s silent auction items include an original sculpture by Baltimore artist H. Lee Hirsche, and several rental property opportunities including downtown Philadelphia, NYC, Reboth Beach, and Naples, Florida. Hand-crafted necklaces and bracelets, made by residents of Saint Martin’s house are a favorite auction item each year.

The event benefits Saint Martin’s Ministries in Ridgely Maryland. Saint Martin’s helps low income families facing the trauma of hunger and homelessness. Providing services to more than 300 families each month the organization has acted as a safety net for low income families in the mid-shore region for more than 30 years. Each year the Book and Author raises funds to support Saint Martin’s House program for homeless women and children and the Emergency Food Pantry.