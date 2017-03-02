Food Alert: Plan for First Friday Oysters

Get ready for Barren Island oysters at Cassinelli’s Distillery at this coming First Friday in Chestertown. Buck-A-Shuck! will star John Andrew McCown heading up shucking department and will be in front of Cassinelli’s on High Street starting at 5 p.m. And if you step inside Cassinelli’s there’s beer & wine and mixed drinks are $6.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.