Food Alert: Plan for First Friday Oysters

Get ready for Barren Island oysters at Cassinelli’s Distillery at this coming First Friday in Chestertown. Buck-A-Shuck! will star John Andrew McCown heading up shucking department and will be in front of Cassinelli’s on High Street starting at 5 p.m. And if you step inside Cassinelli’s there’s beer & wine and mixed drinks are $6.

 

