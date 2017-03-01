RiverArts Seeks Clay Studio Manager

by

RiverArts is seeking a part-time Clay Studio Manager to oversee all operations of the Clay Studio, located at 204 High Street in Chestertown.

RiverArts’ popular Clay Studio, the only one in our area, provides equipment and workspace for our many potters, as well as classes from beginning pottery and sculpture to advanced workshops. The workspace also offers Open Studio hours daily when classes are not in session.

Clay Studio manager responsibilities include developing classes and programming, maintaining the studio, supervising volunteers, and developing and administering the budget.

For a full description of the position, please more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org/clay-studio or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.